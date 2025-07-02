Man, 64, ordered to pay compensation for sexual assault

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 64-year-old man who committed a “disgraceful” sexual assault on a woman in a Lerwick pub has been ordered to pay compensation and complete unpaid work.

Nicol Iain McLaren from Blairgowrie, near Perth, joked he could make the woman’s breasts “levitate” before grabbing her in January this year.

He was placed on the sex offenders register in May, when he first appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Appearing for sentencing on today (Wednesday), McLaren was told to pay £1,000 compensation to the complainer.

Sheriff David Harvey imposed a one-year supervision order on McLaren, and he will remain on the sex offenders register for that period.

He must also complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

“This was utterly disgraceful,” Sheriff Harvey told the court.

The complainer was left “upset” and “shocked” by the incident, which was her first encounter with McLaren.

In May, the court heard McLaren had been compering a gig at another venue on the night in question.

After the concert he went to the other pub, where he was introduced to the complainer by two girls he knew.

The court heard McLaren stood in front of the complainer and claimed he could do a magic trick to make her breasts “levitate”.

The complainer told McLaren that “she wasn’t interested” in seeing it but the accused grabbed both of her breasts.

It “was not a fleeting grab,” procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said.

The incident had left the complainer feeling “degraded” and “humiliated”.

She then ran to the toilets, where she broke down, Mr MacKenzie said.

She asked her friend to fetch her jacket and they headed for an alternative exit to avoid McLaren.

Mr MacKenzie said the incident had brought back memories of a previous sexual assault and it was difficult to put into words “how upset she was”.

After a few days the woman approached Shetland Women’s Aid for help, following which she gained the confidence to report the incident to the police.