Woman ordered to stay away from Northern Isles MP

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 50-year-old woman has been ordered to stay away from Alistair Carmichael MP and his parliamentary offices in Lerwick and Kirkwall.

Claire Louise Syme, of King Harald Street, was accused of shouting and swearing at staff at the Lerwick Job Centre on 23rd May this year.

It is also alleged she threatened to stab the Northern Isles MP and throw a brick through his window.

Syme made no plea when she appeared before Lerwick Sheriff Court last Wednesday.

She was granted bail on the condition that she refrain from contacting Mr Carmichael and avoid his parliamentary offices.

However, she is allowed on Commercial Street, Lerwick, as long as she does not attempt to enter the constituency office there.

In response, Syme said she was pleased, as it would allow her to go to Superdrug.