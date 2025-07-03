Ban import of hunting trophies, says Carmichael

Alistair Carmichael. Ten year anniversary of the death of Cecil the lion. London, UK. July-2-2025. photo: Clive Tagg

Shetland’s MP has called for renewed efforts to ban the import of hunting trophies to the UK.

Alistair Carmichael has spoken in parliament in an event that marks 10 years since Cecil the lion was killed by a trophy hunter.

In the past five years two private members’ bills have been taken through parliament to ban the import of hunting trophies from animals such as lions, leopards and elephants.

The first was blocked by a group of pro-hunting peers in the House of Lords, despite securing government backing.

The second fell when the 2024 general election was called.

The most recent full year of available data (2023) shows a fourfold increase in the number of trophies imported from the previous year (2022), including a jump in lion imports from two in 2022 to 28 in 2023.

Hunting trophies from lions, leopards, elephants, zebra, giraffe, mountain lion, black and brown bear were all imported into the UK in 2023.

In December 2024 the Minister Mary Creagh MP committed that the government would bring forward legislation in government time, but no action has been taken to date.

“As we mark 10 years since the cruel death of Cecil the lion it is hard to fathom why it has taken so long to ban the import of hunting trophies to the UK,” said Mr Carmichael.

“Trophy hunting is a ghoulish practice and one that really ought to be consigned to the history books. For the UK to bring in a ban – as many other countries now have – would send a powerful message.”

Mr Carmichael was speaking after the event event organised by animal welfare groups Four Paws, Born Free and Humane World for Animals.

He added: “One of the wildlife defenders quoted last night said ‘let’s make Africa a paradise instead of a battleground’.

“It is hard to argue with that proposition. There is a clear consensus across the country and indeed across the political parties to ban trophy hunting imports, so it is surely time to get this done.”

UK director of Four Paws Sonul Badiani-Hamment said: “In the 10 years since Cecil was killed, trophy hunting has continued, and thousands of the world’s most magnificent animals have met a similar fate – slaughtered for nothing more than a hunter’s gratification.

“Cecil’s death should have been the catalyst for change. Instead, the killing goes on with more animals reduced to ornaments, rugs or coffee tables by those who take pleasure in their suffering. We cannot afford to waste any more time. The government must now act with urgency, honour its commitment, and finally deliver a ban on the import of hunting trophies into the UK.”

Born Free patron, Dame Joanna Lumley, added: “The brutal, senseless killing of Cecil a decade ago shocked and enraged me as it shocked and enraged the world.

“A proud, beautiful creature murdered for ‘sport’ in a display of senseless cruelty. It was an act of barbarism emblematic of the utterly grim and outdated practice of trophy hunting. We need a ban on the import of hunting trophies here in Britain. Cecil’s death cannot be in vain.”

Claire Bass, senior director campaigns and public affairs at Humane World for Animals said: “Since Cecil was killed, trophies from over 1,000 endangered and threatened animals have been destined for export to the UK. The Government must bring in a ban as promised, and stop British hunters shipping back hundreds more sick souvenirs.”