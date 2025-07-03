Car crashes at Gremista in Lerwick

The remains of the car at Gremista. Photo: Ryan Taylor

The driver of this black Audi had a lucky escape last night after the car was involved in a crash at Gremista in Lerwick.

The vehicle crashed into a lamp post on Wednesday evening and came to rest next to another lamp post further along the road.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Chief inspector Chris Sewell said: “Around 2210 on Wednesday 2nd July 2025, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision at Grimista, Shetland.

“Emergency services attended and no injuries were reported. The vehicle has since been recovered and the road is fully open.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101.”