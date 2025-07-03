Carmichael calls for ban on hunting trophies in memory of Cecil the lion

Alistair Carmichael MP has called for a ban on hunting trophies.

Alistair Carmichael has marked the 10th anniversary of Cecil the lion’s death by calling for trophy hunting to be “consigned to the history books”.

The Orkney and Shetland MP spoke in parliament about the need for renewed efforts to ban the import of hunting trophies to the UK.

The event was hosted by animal rights charities Four Paws, Born Free and Humane World for Animals marking 10 years since Cecil the lion was killed by trophy hunter - sparking global outrage.

Attempts to ban the importation of hunting trophies from animals such as lions, leopards and elephants have previously been blocked by pro-hunting peers in the House of Lords - while the latest bill fell when the 2024 election was called.

Meanwhile, such imports have increased fourfold - including a jump in lion imports from two in 2022 to 28 in 2023,

Hunting trophies from lions, leopards, elephants, zebra, giraffe, mountain lion, black and brown bear were all imported into the UK in 2023.

In December 2024 Mary Creagh MP committed the government to bring forward legislation during this parliamentary term - but no action has been taken to date.

Mr Carmichael said: ”As we mark ten years since the cruel death of Cecil the lion it is hard to fathom why it has taken so long to ban the import of hunting trophies to the UK.

“Trophy hunting is a ghoulish practice and one that really ought to be consigned to the history books.

“For the UK to bring in a ban – as many other countries now have – would send a powerful message.

“One of the wildlife defenders quoted last night said ‘let’s make Africa a paradise instead of a battleground’.

“It is hard to argue with that proposition.

“There is a clear consensus across the country and indeed across the political parties to ban trophy hunting imports, so it is surely time to get this done.”

Four Paws UK director Sonul Badiani-Hamment said: “In the 10 years since Cecil was killed, trophy hunting has continued, and thousands of the world’s most magnificent animals have met a similar fate – slaughtered for nothing more than a hunter’s gratification.

“Cecil’s death should have been the catalyst for change. Instead, the killing goes on with more animals reduced to ornaments, rugs or coffee tables by those who take pleasure in their suffering.

“We cannot afford to waste any more time.

“The government must now act with urgency, honour its commitment, and finally deliver a ban on the import of hunting trophies into the UK.”

Born Free patron Dame Joanna Lumley said: “The brutal, senseless killing of Cecil a decade ago shocked and enraged me as it shocked and enraged the world.

“A proud, beautiful creature murdered for ‘sport’ in a display of senseless cruelty. It was an act of barbarism emblematic of the utterly grim and outdated practice of trophy hunting.

“We need a ban on the import of hunting trophies here in Britain.

“Cecil’s death cannot be in vain.”





