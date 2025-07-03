In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Thursday, 3rd July) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE: Breaking down the council’s multimillion spend on agency staff for inter-island ferries.

• Council leader Emma Macdonald is the Lib Dems’ next MSP candidate.

• The latest on the papers transition to new ownership.

• EXCLUSIVE: SSE rack up £12 million in “constraint payments” without turning a blade.

• EXCLUSIVE: Textile teacher returns to the isles from London and starts new Stich Club.

• EXCLUSIVE: Rare magpie moth discovered under Whalsay car.

• LETTERS: Latest from sovereignty campaigner Stuart Hill in HMP Grampian.

• SPORT: Ness win Madrid cup from Celtic; Whalsay edge Scalloway 3-2.