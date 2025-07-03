In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Thursday, 3rd July) edition of The Shetland Times:
• EXCLUSIVE: Breaking down the council’s multimillion spend on agency staff for inter-island ferries.
• Council leader Emma Macdonald is the Lib Dems’ next MSP candidate.
• The latest on the papers transition to new ownership.
• EXCLUSIVE: SSE rack up £12 million in “constraint payments” without turning a blade.
• EXCLUSIVE: Textile teacher returns to the isles from London and starts new Stich Club.
• EXCLUSIVE: Rare magpie moth discovered under Whalsay car.
• LETTERS: Latest from sovereignty campaigner Stuart Hill in HMP Grampian.
• SPORT: Ness win Madrid cup from Celtic; Whalsay edge Scalloway 3-2.