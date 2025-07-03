Lib Dems select Macdonald to contest election

Emma Macdonald will stand for the Lib Dems in the Scottish parliamentary election.

Shetland Liberal Democrats have selected SIC leader Emma Macdonald as their candidate for next year’s Scottish parliamentary elections – and she is already raring to get going on the campaign trail.

Mrs Macdonald has succeeded Beatrice Wishart MSP as the party’s candidate after defeating Shetland Central councillor Moraig Lyall in a vote on Tuesday.

She said it was “really exciting – but there’s a lot of work to be done”.

“Party members have made their decision and I’m really grateful for their support,” she added.

“I’d like to offer my commiserations to Moraig – I know she will continue to work hard for Shetland in her role as councillor.”

Mrs Macdonald said she was looking forward to meeting voters throughout he isles during the 10-month countdown to the election in May.

The selection process began after Ms Wishart announced she would be standing down at the end of the current parliamentary term, having served Shetland in the role since 2019.

Mrs Macdonald praised her predecessor, saying she had worked hard on many community priorities such as ferry issues, fixed links and campaigning for a new Gilbert Bain Hospital.

The new candidate said she would be looking to continue Ms Wishart’s good work – but also had priorities of her own to focus on.

In particular, Mrs Macdonald said she wanted to tackle the cost of living crisis.

“This has become a really serious issue and we need to get across the fact that people in the isles are facing these higher costs,” she said.

“Tackling inequality is something I’m really passionate about.”

While Shetland has been a stronghold for the Liberal Democrats, both in Holyrood and Westminster, Mrs Macdonald stressed she was not underestimating the challenge ahead.

“I don’t think anybody can take any election for granted and can only win by getting people on board and voting for them,” she said.

“There will be a lot of hard work over the next 10 months and I’m looking forward to getting out and about and having lots of conversations with people in the community.”

Mrs Lyall, who announced her intention to stand in April, said she was disappointed with the result but offered Mrs Macdonald her best wishes.

“I want to thank those who supported me – those within the party with their votes and those in the wider community with their encouraging messages,” she added.

Alistair Christie-Henry, chairman of the committee which oversaw the candidate selection process, said party members had made their choice and would now work hard to ensure Mrs Macdonald was elected.

Commenting on the selection, branch chairman Theo Smith added: “Mycongratulations to Emma on her selection as Liberal Democrat candidate for Shetland at next year’s Scottish parliamentary elections and commiserations to Moraig Lyall.

“I was particularly pleased to see a contest between two very able applicants”.

Mr Smith said he first met Mrs Macdonald when she was elected onto the SIC in 2017.

“I had the pleasure of serving with her during that term where she became deputy leader of the council,” he added.

“She went on to become council leader in her following term and now her knowledge and experience of local and national government will hold her in good stead as our candidate at next year’s election.

“Emma cares a great deal about Shetland and has demonstrated her passion and commitment over her years on the council which will be of great benefit to her going forward for national election.

“Shetland Liberal Democrats have never taken this seat for granted and will now begin working to make sure Emma is elected Shetland’s MSP in May, 2026.”

Mrs Macdonald has received congratulations from her party colleagues.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “I have always admired the dedication and ferocity with which Jim Wallace, Alistair Carmichael, Tavish Scott and Beatrice Wishart fought for the best interests of their communities and it is clear that Emma Macdonald is cut from the same cloth.

“As leader of Shetland Islands Council, Emma knows exactly what public service means.

“As soon as I met her I knew she had so much to offer to the Scottish parliament.

“This will be a straight fight between the SNP and the Liberal Democrats.

“I would urge voters to back a candidate who will be Shetland’s voice in Parliament, not another nationalist backbencher who will make excuses for out of touch ministers in Edinburgh.”

Ms Wishart MSP added: “I was honoured to be the first woman to be elected as Shetland’s parliamentarian.

“From speaking with Emma, I know that she is just as passionate as I have been about raising the issues that matter to people in Shetland whether ferries and transport connectivity including the benefits that tunnels can bring, a new hospital or support for our agriculture and fishing sectors.

“I got to know Emma, firstly, when we both joined Shetland Women’s Aid at the same time as trustees, and then when we became councillors in 2017.

“I know she will be a hard-working and approachable local representative and I am looking forward to campaigning with her over the next ten months.”

Mr Carmichael said it had been an “excellent contest” and Mrs Macdonald was a “worthy winner”.

“As a party we have never taken the support of the people of Shetland for granted and we will certainly not start to do that now,” he added.

“We will be campaigning fiercely to get Emma elected at next year’s election.”

Mrs Macdonald joins the SNP’s Hanna Mary Goodlad on the list of candidates confirmed to contest the Shetland seat.

The SNP Shetland branch announced in May Ms Goodlad had been selected as the party’s candidate.