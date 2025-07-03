News

Loganair marks milestone by offering free upgrades

July 3, 2025 0
The region’s airline has marked its 7.5 million passenger milestone by offering free upgrades with bigger baggage allowances.

Loganair customers booking until 9th July, for travel from 1st August onwards, will automatically receive a free upgrade to its Fly Flex fare.

The upgrade increases customers’ baggage allowance from 15kg to 23kg, plus a six kilo cabin bag.

Travellers also benefit from being able to make same-day travel changes with no fees and a boost in the Avios points - collecting 650 per flight.

Chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove said: ”At Loganair, we understand the value of flexibility and comfort when flying – and we’re excited to launch this popular promotion again this year. 

“By giving our customers a free upgrade, we’re not only providing additional benefits but also delivering over seven-and-a-half tonnes of free luggage allowances across our network.”

The campaign launched to celebrate the airline’s milestone of carrying almost 7.5 million customers since 2017 when it was relaunched under its own brand,

Mr Lovegrove said it seemed to be a “fitting way to celebrate”.

“Whether you’re heading to the Highlands and Islands or jetting to or from major cities like Manchester, Edinburgh or London, this is the perfect time to book ahead for a summer break.”

The Fly Flex offer ion selected routes until 9th July from www.loganair.co.uk.

