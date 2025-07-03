Teenager pleads guilty to possessing child sex images

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 18-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing sexual images and videos of children.

Evan Moncrieff, of Gott, Tingwall, admitted the charges when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Thursday).

The court heard he had 46 indecent images of children and 21 videos on one mobile phone.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie told the court police had received intelligence from Moncrieff’s workplace, which concerned his activities between 6th April and 27th August last year.

Mr MacKenzie said two mobile phones were discovered in Moncrieff’s possession – one of which stored the indecent images and videos.

These varied in categories (A, B and C), with A being the most serious.

He added the run-time of the videos totalled two hours and 41 minutes.

The other phone showed a search history with sexual content.

Moncrieff will return for sentencing on 27th August when social work reports have been compiled.

The two mobile phones were seized for forfeiture.