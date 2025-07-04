POLL: Should we change our spelling of Up-Helly-A’?
With many changes happening at newspaper we are taking a fresh look at our style guide – including the spelling of Up-Helly-A’.
The Shetland Times’ choice of spelling differs from that used by the organisers and is a frequent topic of discussion around the time of the fire festivals.
Now we are planning our new-look newspaper there is an opportunity to take a different approach.
So we thought we would ask our readers what they thought.
Take part in our poll and let us know.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment