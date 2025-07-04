POLL: Should we change our spelling of Up-Helly-A’? 

Burning of the Lerwick Up-Helly-A' galley in 2024. Photo: Gordon Siegel.

With many changes happening at newspaper we are taking a fresh look at our style guide – including the spelling of Up-Helly-A’.

The Shetland Times’ choice of spelling differs from that used by the organisers and is a frequent topic of discussion around the time of the fire festivals.

Now we are planning our new-look newspaper there is an opportunity to take a different approach.

So we thought we would ask our readers what they thought.

Take part in our poll and let us know.