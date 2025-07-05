Aith lifeboat returns in time for wedding celebrations

The crew of the Aith lifeboat was summoned to aid a Lerwick-registered fishing boat this morning after the vessel took on water.

But the rescue volunteers still made it back in time to enjoy a much-anticipated wedding – despite the call-out taking more than 10 hours.

The call was received at 7am after the 26-metre trawler raised the alarm, when water levels began rising in her engine room around half a mile east of Foula.

The crew of six RNLI volunteers left Aith by ten past seven and reached the scene just over an hour later.

They found the fishermen onboard had managed to halt the flooding and were undertaking a repair.

They had also put down a trawl door to act as an anchor and prevent them drifting any closer to Foula’s shore.

The lifeboat was asked to remain around the area on standby, and offered engineering assistence, extra tools and additional pumps as a welding job was undertaken onboard.

Waiting on standby, and with permission from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the lifeboat made a brief stop at Walls to put a crewman ashore who had duties to undertake at the wedding, which had strong RNLI connections.

When the incident was resolved, and the fishing vessel was safely under way once more, the lifeboat crew returned to Aith by 5.30pm.

Swapping their yellow boots for their best dancing shoes, and hoping they would still be able to boogie following a 10-hour call-out, they were in good time to attend the evening reception of the wedding of crewmate Chris ‘Kiffy’ Smith.

Everyone at the Aith Lifeboat would like to wish crew member Chris and his new wife Susan – the daughter of another crew member, David – all the best on their happy day.