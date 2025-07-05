New concept for lifeboat open day

Lifeboat volunteers Christine Geldard, Nan Hamilton, Audrey Cogle, Kay McCuloch and Inga Geddes. Photo: Ryan Taylor

The annual RNLI open day has taken place today, giving volunteers the opportunity to reach out to the community.

But Lerwick’s Victoria Pier – the open day’s usual venue – was fulfilling its usual role as a town centre car park, leaving the crowds to gather at the Gilbertson Park for this year’s lifeboat gala day.

Live music was taking place at the games hall, and outside games, candy floss and burgers were available to keep families fed and entertained.

Conditions were average at best, but the rain held off long enough for lifeboat colleagues at the fire and coastguard services to share more with the public about the vital work they do.

Inside the hall, stalls packed with goods, toys and puzzles, were kept busy, while a host of musical talent provided some welcome weekend entertainment for the gathered crowd.

Lifeboat mechanic Paul Hutchison told The Shetland Times the concept behind the open day was changing.

Today’s event was designed to reach out to the community, while a future, second open day would share more about the work carried out by the RNLI, and the opportunities to work or volunteer for it.

“Victoria Pier is a very busy pier with all the cruise ships, and is sometimes not the most ideal location,” he said.

“It’s not really in the heart of the community. It’s down on the seafront, so we’ve separated the event, and brought it inland to the park. We have a bit more indoor space, a bit more shelter.

“But we’re also doing a separate event which is more of an open day, is more focused on showing people what we do, and is more focused on recruitment.”

Today’s event, he said, was about “engaging with the community” and raising funds – and “giving something back to the community for all their support”.

“We’re just trying to change our focus a little bit on how we do our fundraising events.”

The RNLI receives no government funding and relies on fundraising and donations to help it save lives at sea.