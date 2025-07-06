Farmers urged to vaccinate livestock against bluetongue

Renewed calls have been made for farmers to vaccinate their livestock against bluetongue.

The virus, spread by biting midges, is known to affect sheep and cattle as well as deer and goats.

Whilst symptoms vary by species, farmers have been advised to make themselves familiar with the signs so they are able to report the situation quickly.

The virus has the potential to cause “significant suffering” and possible death in livestock.

Most recently restrictions have been put in place for animals travelling from England to Scotland. These restrictions will require animals to be tested or vaccinated for bluetongue in order to receive a movement licence. Whilst this procedure aims to keep the virus out of Scotland, it is predicted to cause difficulties for farmers, particularly those who attend sales in England.

NFU Scotland has called for farmers to vaccinate their livestock. Although no specific funding is currently provided, vaccines are widely available.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has backed the calls for action to be taken.

“In order to give ourselves the best chance against the bluetongue virus it is essential that livestock is properly vaccinated and I would encourage all farmers to do so as soon as possible” he said.

“It was precisely to see how other countries tackle animal disease risks that I led the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee on a delegation to Germany last month.

“That visit highlighted the need for proper funding for biosecurity which is why the belated but much-welcomed £1bn investment into the Animal and Plant Health Agency is so important and must be delivered as soon as possible.

“Anyone with memories of the 2001 foot and mouth outbreak in the UK will know all too well the devastating effects animal illness can have on rural communities and the wider economy if left unchallenged, and the government should not forget this.

“The government must keep a close eye on bluetongue going forward.”