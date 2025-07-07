UDATE: Fire out after reports ‘alarm and smell of smoke’ at property

Firefighters attending reports of a possible blaze at an address in the North Mainland arrived to find it already extinguished.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service(SFRS) confirmed an emergency call came in at around 12.15pm today (Monday).

There were reports of an alarm and “smell of smoke” from a property in Hillswick.

As of 12.40pm, one fire engine was already in attendance, with two more en route.

SFRS later reported the fire was out by the time crews arrived.