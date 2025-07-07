News

UDATE: Fire out after reports ‘alarm and smell of smoke’ at property

July 7, 2025 0
UDATE: Fire out after reports ‘alarm and smell of smoke’ at property

Firefighters attending reports of a possible blaze at an address in the North Mainland arrived to find it already extinguished. 

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service(SFRS) confirmed an emergency call came in at around 12.15pm today (Monday).

There were reports of an alarm and “smell of smoke” from a property in Hillswick.

As of 12.40pm, one fire engine was already in attendance, with two more en route.

SFRS later reported the fire was out by the time crews arrived. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.