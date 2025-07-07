Young musicians set to play in Finland

of the performance by Shetland and Finnish groups at 2025 Shetland Folk Fest by Tom Jamieson.

Young musicians will showcase their talent in Finland this week as part of an exchange between folk festivals in the isles and the Scandinavian country.

Yelena Anderson, Ella Robertson, Liam Slater and Magnus Williamson will perform as part of a special Nordic collaboration celebrating tunes from various parts of Finland, Norway, Sweden and Shetland.

They will also play a set inspired by home as well as joining up with Finnish counterparts after performing together in Shetland two months ago.

The Shetland and Finnish groups have been mentored by local piano maestro, Amy Laurenson and Finnish fiddler, Esko Järvelä who will also both be performing at the festival in their own right.

Anderson, from Aith, said she was “very excited” about the opportunity.

“We had such a great time with Esko and the Finnish exchange at Shetland Folk Festival and can’t wait to perform the pieces again in Kaustinen,” she said.

Shetland Folk festival Committee member, Lewie Peterson, who has been supporting the project said it was important to support Shetland’s young talent.

This project was an example of providing a stage for Shetland traditional music and performers.

“We have connected with musicians and Festival organisers in Kaustinen for a number of years now and it has many parallels with Shetland being a small rural community with a rich traditional heritage and global outlook,” Peterson said.

The project has been supported as part of Shetland Folk festival’s Youth Outreach activity with help from Creative Scotland and The Nordic Council of Ministers.

Group performances will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday.