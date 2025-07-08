Teen reported to fiscal in relation to vandalism of multiple vehicles

One of the damaged vehicles.

A teenager will be reported to the procurator fiscal after a spate of vandalism earlier this year in which at least 50 cars were damaged.

Chief inspector Chris Sewell confirmed the 17-year-old male youth would also be reported to the children’s reporter.

The confirmation comes after dozens of vehicle owners in Lerwick found their cars had been scratched in April.

Police said at the time around 50 reports had been received.

One owner of a damaged car said at the time they expected the cost of repairs to be around £2,500.