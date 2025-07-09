Abusive partner ordered to do unpaid work

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A domestic abuser who threatened to kill his partner has been ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Andrew Sylvester, 55, was also handed a two-year supervision order when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court for sentencing today (Wednesday).

Sylvester, whose address was given as Somerset, had already admitted physically and verbally abusing his partner during a previous hearing last month.

The court heard how he carried out a six month course of abusive behaviour starting from June last year.

During that time, he called his partner derogatory names, seized her body and neck and attempted to hit her with a lamp.

He also threatened to kill her and hit her with a gas bottle.

During today’s sentencing hearing, Sylvester’s defence agent William McKay said his client did not remember much about his actions during the time of his offending.

However the solicitor said his client took responsibility for his actions and did not seek to blame others for what happened.

Mr McKay told the court Sylvester’s difficulties began when he started “self-medicating” with alcohol following the untimely death of his brother.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank described Sylvester’s offending as “extremely serious” adding that it had taken place over a “lengthy period of time”.

He told Sylvester the supervision and community payback orders were imposed as an alternative to a custodial sentence – and he must comply with both.

The court did not impose a non-harassment order after it heard the complainer was not seeking one.