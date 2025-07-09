News

Coastguard helicopter evacuates medical casualty from Norröna

July 9, 2025 0
The Norröna passing Sumburgh during a crossing earlier this year. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

The coastguard helicopter has been tasked to evacuate a medical casualty from the Norröna ferry.

A call was made for help at around 5.40am as the ferry was travelling north of Unst on her way to Faroe.

A coastguard official confirmed the Rescue 900 helicopter had been tasked to carry out a medical evacuation from the ferry.

The rescue operation was under way at 7.30am.

The Norröna is operated by Smyril Line, transporting passengers between Denmark, Faroe and Iceland. 

She used to call at Shetland but was removed from the schedule in 2007.

