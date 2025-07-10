Greater sand plover is first for Shetland 

Greater sand plover at Haroldswick, Unst yesterday evening. Photo: Robbie Brookes

A greater sand plover was discovered in Unst yesterday evening (Wednesday) – marking the first record for Shetland.

The bird was spotted by visiting birdwatcher Tom Rosas in Haroldswick.

These plovers breed in the semi-deserts of Central Asia, from Turkey to eastern Mongolia. While in the winter, they head to coastal areas of East Africa, South Asia and Australasia.

Greater sand plovers are considered a very rare vagrant to Western Europe – with the last sighting of the species in the UK in Northumberland last July.