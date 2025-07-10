In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Thursday, 10th July) edition of The Shetland Times:
• Energy firms accused of ‘greenwashing’ in schools
• EXCLUSIVE: Trainee paramedic aims to inspire others “struggling” in school
• EXCLUSIVE: Major rise in accidents at council properties is recorded
• Former Brae GP is struck off due to dishonesty and misconduct
• Historic hostel to be transformed into accommodation for key workers
• SPORT: Eight pages of Island Games previews
