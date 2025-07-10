Levenwick driver banned and fined

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A Levenwick man who was caught drug driving was given a hefty fine and banned from getting behind the wheel for a year.

Lewis John Tait admitted two charges at Lerwick Sheriff Court on yesterday (Wednesday).

He was caught with 32 microgrammes of cocaine per litre of blood while behind the wheel of his car. The limit is 50 microgrammes.

The 29-year-old was also found to be more than 14 times over the limit of cocaine’s metabolised form in his blood (724 microgrammes per litre). The limit is 50 microgrammes.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie told the court Tait was stopped by police for a minor matter on 22nd January at around 11pm.

Tait co-operated with police when he was stopped.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said the former truck driver had previously spent two years working in Aberdeen, where he found his friend had committed suicide.

This was a “difficult” period for Tait, Mr Allan said.

And since his arrest, his client had refrained from using any illegal substances.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Tait to pay a £1,000 fine and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.