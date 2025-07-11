Forvik Walking Football crowned world champions

The Forvik Walking Football side who won the over 45s world championship in Malmo on Sunday.

Forvik Walking Football over 45s were crowned world champions at a tournament held in the Swedish city of Malmö.

The team, whose honorary president is sovereignty campaigner Stuart Hill, lifted the trophy on Sunday after winning four of their group matches six matches before winning in the semi-finals and final.

Taking place over the whole weekend, Forvik over 45s beat England twice (4-1 and 5-2), hosts Sweden twice (3-2 on both occasions) but lost to Poland twice (2-0 and 4-1) in the group stages.

Forvik progressed to the semi-finals of the four-team tournament to face England, who they beat 3-1, before winning 5-4 on penalties in the close-to-call final over Sweden.

An over 60s side was also entered by Forvik Walking Football but they lost nine of their 10 games – drawing once.

They scored a total of seven goals while conceding 45.

Forwik Walking Football was formed in 2023 when founder Rob Haworth, approached Hill about naming the club after Forvik.

At the time, Hill said Rob Haworth supported Forvik’s “ethos of self-determination” and had asked about playing under their name.

Rob’s brother Andy – who started a League Cup match for then-Premier League side Blackburn in 2008 – has also represented Forvik.

He has also previously played for Falkirk, Bury and Notts County.

According to the side’s official website, Andy Haworth is the top scorer for the over 45s – netting 28 times in 14 appearances.

Rob Haworth is the joint most-capped player for Forvik Walking Football with 24 appearances. He has also bagged 10 goals in that time.

Hill was jailed for three months in June, after he refused to comply with an unpaid work order.

At Lerwick Sheriff Court Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Hill to complete 75 hours of unpaid work the week previously after he failed to pay an outstanding fine issued at Kirkwall Sheriff Court in 2017.

The court heard how Hill had refused to comply with the order.

Sheriff Cruickshank said he did not want to send an 82-year-old man to jail – but added Hill’s actions had left him with no other option.

When the case was first called Hill claimed the court had “no authority” over him, describing it as a “legal fiction”.

He continued to challenge the court’s jurisdiction but the sheriff had heard enough.