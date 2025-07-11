Games squad set for week of sport

Team Shetland before boarding Hrossey at Lerwick Ferry Terminal to travel to Orkney. Photo: Kevin Jones

Team Shetland are on board the the NorthLink ferry to travel to Orkney for the International Island Games.

More than 160 competitors and officials will represent the blues for the 20th edition of the showcase of sport.

While some of the team have already travelled taking equipment to the Northern Isles neighbour, most of the team will be travelling together.

Speaking to this newspaper, Shetland Island Games Association secretary Bob Kerr said the two years since the last island games in Guernsey had “flown by”.

“It feels like you’re only just back from the last games, when the next island, Orkney of course, then starts asking for details about our sports and our teams and so on,” said Kerr.

“We had the preview visit last July, which feels literally like yesterday.”

Team Shetland won seven medals at the Guernsey games in 2023 (three silver and four bronze). While Orkney won two (one silver and one bronze).

Hrossey left at 4.30pm with arrival in Kirkwall at by 10pm.