News

POLL: Are the flies worse than usual this summer? 

July 11, 2025 0
POLL: Are the flies worse than usual this summer? 
Smirk's cartoon on the fly infestation. 

The flies are back!

Most summers Shetland will have a period when the insects invade the isles in large numbers.

And this year they have returned with a vengeance. 

One retailer said flypaper and insect repellants were selling like “hot cakes”. While at least one business has had to shut for a period of time due to the infestation. 

It has been suggested that the mild winter has led to larger numbers than usual.

What do you think? Have there been more flies than usual this summer? Or is it just normal for the season? 

Take part in our poll and let us know what you think.

Poll Maker
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.