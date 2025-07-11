POLL: Are the flies worse than usual this summer? 

Smirk's cartoon on the fly infestation.

The flies are back!

Most summers Shetland will have a period when the insects invade the isles in large numbers.

And this year they have returned with a vengeance.

One retailer said flypaper and insect repellants were selling like “hot cakes”. While at least one business has had to shut for a period of time due to the infestation.

It has been suggested that the mild winter has led to larger numbers than usual.

What do you think? Have there been more flies than usual this summer? Or is it just normal for the season?

Take part in our poll and let us know what you think.