Island games opening ceremony about to begin

Kevin Craigens July 12, 2025 0
Photo: Kevin Jones

The International Island Games opening ceremony will son get under way at Bignold Park, Kirkwall.

Thousands of people are expected to attend including 170 athletes and officials from Team Shetland.

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne will play a part in the opening ceremony which will see teams from across the world parade through the town.

Triathlete and cyclist Lynsey Henderson is the flag bearer for Shetland, with athlete Katie Dinwoodie will carry the ceremonial water, taken from the Burn of Sound.

Shetland is well represented at the opening ceremony. Photo: Kevin Jones
Her Royal Highness Princess Anne. Photo: Kevin Jones

The opening ceremony will begin at 5pm. To follow it live, watch the video below.

