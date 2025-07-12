Sun pillars light up evening sky

Sun pillar over the Loch of Gonfirth yesterday evening. Photo: Kenny Williamson

A rare phenomenon known as sun pillars was spotted throughout the isles yesterday evening (Friday).

These vertical shafts of light can extend above or below the sun and most commonly appear during sunrise or sunset – with Kenny Williamson photographing the pillars in Gonfirth, Eid and Voe.

Sun pillars on the Eid side of the cake fridge. Image: Kenny Williamson

Sun pillars are formed when sunlight reflects off ice crystals which are often found in high-altitude cirrus clouds.

While they can occur at any time of the year, sun pillars are typically seen in winter, making this sighting all the more unusual.

The crystals act like mirrors which reflects the sunlight and emulate a long column of light.

Voe was also treated to a sun pillar sighting yesterday evening. Photo: Kenny Williamson

