Sport

First triathletes complete race at island games

Kevin Craigens July 13, 2025
First triathletes complete race at island games
James Irvine crosses the finish line in the triathlon. Photo: Kevin Jones

James Irvine was the first Shetland triathlete across the finish line in today’s event at the Orkney island games.

Irvine was sixth to complete the course – although there has not been an official time yet.

Andy Aitken and Lewis Anderson followed Irvine soon after.

In the women’s triathlon, only Louise Parr has completed the race, finishing fourth overall.

James Irvine officially completed the race in two hours seven minutes and one second.

Andrew Aitken finished 21st (02:07:01), Lewis Anderson 25th (02:18:53) and Andrew Grant 27th (02:20:01).

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.