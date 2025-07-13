First triathletes complete race at island games

James Irvine crosses the finish line in the triathlon. Photo: Kevin Jones

James Irvine was the first Shetland triathlete across the finish line in today’s event at the Orkney island games.

Irvine was sixth to complete the course – although there has not been an official time yet.

Andy Aitken and Lewis Anderson followed Irvine soon after.

In the women’s triathlon, only Louise Parr has completed the race, finishing fourth overall.

James Irvine officially completed the race in two hours seven minutes and one second.

Andrew Aitken finished 21st (02:07:01), Lewis Anderson 25th (02:18:53) and Andrew Grant 27th (02:20:01).