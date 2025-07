Lynsey Henderson and Katie Dinwoodie lead Team Shetland during the parade at the International Island Games opening ceremony. Photo: Kevin Jones

The International Island Games has officially been opened and The Shetland Times has you covered for your daily fix.

Every day there will be updates online with an audio briefing, reflecting on the day before and looking ahead to what is to come.

Below is the first of our audio updates from reporter Kevin Craigens.