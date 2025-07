Photo: Kevin Jones

Team Shetland’s women’s triathletes have gone one better than 2023 and secured the first medal of the International Island Games.

Louise Parr finished fourth overall, in the race in a time of 02:26:12.

Lynsey Henderson was sixth (02:31:13), Emma Leask 12th (02:37:42) and Wendy Hatrick 22nd (03:11:03).

The side picked up the silver medal for their efforts.