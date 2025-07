A Leonardo AW 139 rescue helicopter. Photo: Jim Mullay

A coastguard helicopter was tasked this morning to rescue a casualty from an offshore platform east of Shetland.

The call for help was made at 9.15am from a platform just over 70 nautical miles east-southeast of Sumburgh,

The casualty was flown to Tingwall Airport and transferred to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service for transfer to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.