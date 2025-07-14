Sailors have mixed bag of results

Darren Forrest in his dinghy during a recent island games practice session in Walls. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland’s sailors had mixed results on day one of the competition in Kirkwall Bay.

After the first two races in the International Laser Class Association (ILCA) 7 category Darren Forrest and Adrian Wishart finished fairly well down the field, in 15th and 17th places overall respectively out of 19.

However, in the ILCA 6 race Michael Tait sailed well to come in fifth and eighth (fifth overall).

His team mate Willum Leask was 15th and 12th (15th overall), out of an entry of 22.

Ines Maria Abreu Garcia of Menorca was in first place in the ILCA 6 category, while Arthur Farley, representing the Isle of Wight, led the ILCA 7 section.