Sport

Sailors have mixed bag of results

Jim Tait July 14, 2025
Sailors have mixed bag of results
Darren Forrest in his dinghy during a recent island games practice session in Walls. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland’s sailors had mixed results on day one of the competition in Kirkwall Bay.

After the first two races in the International Laser Class Association (ILCA) 7 category Darren Forrest and Adrian Wishart finished fairly well down the field, in 15th and 17th places overall respectively out of 19.

However, in the ILCA 6 race Michael Tait sailed well to come in fifth and eighth (fifth overall).

His team mate Willum Leask was 15th and 12th (15th overall), out of an entry of 22.

Ines Maria Abreu Garcia of Menorca was in first place in the ILCA 6 category, while Arthur Farley, representing the Isle of Wight, led the ILCA 7 section.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Jim Tait

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.