News

Shetland record tumbles four times during games triple jump

Kevin Craigens July 14, 2025
Shetland record tumbles four times during games triple jump
Athlete Abbie Taylor. Photo: Kevin Jones

Triple jump competitor Abbie Taylor broke the Shetland record four times during yesterday’s (Sunday) triple jump event.

However, the terrific performance fell short of a medal by one centimetre.

Athletics team manager David Wagstaff was full of praise for Taylor, who finished fourth, when speaking to The Shetland Times this afternoon.

“She was devastated at the time,” Wagstaff said. “But once she gets over it she will be delighted.”

“She’s a competitor.”

Taylor recorded a final score of 11.46m yesterday with fierce competition. She now holds the Shetland record.

She dethroned Julie Ramsay (then under 17s) who set the standard (11.07m) in Gotland back in 1999.

SHARE POST ON:

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.