Shetland record tumbles four times during games triple jump

Athlete Abbie Taylor. Photo: Kevin Jones

Triple jump competitor Abbie Taylor broke the Shetland record four times during yesterday’s (Sunday) triple jump event.

However, the terrific performance fell short of a medal by one centimetre.

Athletics team manager David Wagstaff was full of praise for Taylor, who finished fourth, when speaking to The Shetland Times this afternoon.

“She was devastated at the time,” Wagstaff said. “But once she gets over it she will be delighted.”

“She’s a competitor.”

Taylor recorded a final score of 11.46m yesterday with fierce competition. She now holds the Shetland record.

She dethroned Julie Ramsay (then under 17s) who set the standard (11.07m) in Gotland back in 1999.