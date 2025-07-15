News

Coastguard to offer tours of its emergency towing vessel

July 15, 2025 0
The coastguard's emergency towing vessel will be in Lerwick.

Members of the public will be able to take a tour around the coastguard’s emergency towing vessel when she calls in to Lerwick later this week.

The Ievoli Black is scheduled to call on Thursday as part of her routine patrols. 

“Visitors are welcome aboard where they will be able to tour the vessel, talk to the crew and discover how [her] emergency towage operations and response capability helps to prevent maritime pollution incidents,” the coastguard said. 

The 70-metre vessel operates in waters to the north and west of Scotland, including the Fair Isle channel, where there is a critical lack of commercial towage solutions available in the event of a maritime emergency.

By towing ships out of danger, the Ievoli Black reduces the possibility of a ship casualty becoming a hazard to safe navigation or running aground and causing cargo or oil pollution.

Her other duties include basic salvage support, firefighting, search and rescue support, and counter pollution response.

 The Ievoli Black will be alongside at the Holmsgarth number four quayside and open to the public between 1pm-5pm on Thursday, 17th July.

