Anderson steps in to fill gap between posts

Women's Football Katie Anderson

Katie Anderson will get her chance between the sticks for Shetland’s women’s team this afternoon after keeper Jessica Laurenson was ruled out through injury.

Laurenson made way for Anderson after 80 minutes of play in the 2-0 defeat to Jersey yesterday (Monday), with the latter taking her place.

Speaking to The Shetland Times this afternoon, a gutted Adam Priest said that was the last time Laurenson would compete during these games.

The regular number one was determined to play on but the coaching staff made the call to bring her off with minutes to play.

“It shows how much they’re all wanting to put into it,” Priest said.

“[We just] need to regroup and go again.”

Members of the coaching staff had a late night with Laurenson at the hospital who sustained a knee injury.

Shetland women face Bermuda at the Kirkwall Grammar School pitch 2 this afternoon at 3.30pm.