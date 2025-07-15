Sport

Anderson steps in to fill gap between posts

Kevin Craigens July 15, 2025
Anderson steps in to fill gap between posts
Women's Football Katie Anderson

Katie Anderson will get her chance between the sticks for Shetland’s women’s team this afternoon after keeper Jessica Laurenson was ruled out through injury.

Laurenson made way for Anderson after 80 minutes of play in the 2-0 defeat to Jersey yesterday (Monday), with the latter taking her place.

Speaking to The Shetland Times this afternoon, a gutted Adam Priest said that was the last time Laurenson would compete during these games.

The regular number one was determined to play on but the coaching staff made the call to bring her off with minutes to play.

“It shows how much they’re all wanting to put into it,” Priest said.

“[We just] need to regroup and go again.”

Members of the coaching staff had a late night with Laurenson at the hospital who sustained a knee injury.

Shetland women face Bermuda at the Kirkwall Grammar School pitch 2 this afternoon at 3.30pm.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.