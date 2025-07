Katie Dinwoodie won silver in the women's 100 metres on Monday. She was one of three medal winners on the day. Photo: Kevin Jones

The medals came thick and fast last night (Monday), with another three added to the Team Shetland tally.

After all of the results came in, Shetland Times reporter Kevin Craigens spoke to medallists Billy Finnie, Bobby Laurenson and Katie Dinwoodie.