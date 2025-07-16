Sailors keen to get going, as they wait for wind

Team Shetland sailors: Darren Forrest, Michael Tait, Willum Leask and Adrian Wishart.

The sailing team was patiently waiting for more wind on Wednesday morning, somewhat

ironically after having plenty of it the previous two days.

Shetland team manager Darren Forrest, also a competitor of course, shared his thoughts on

the action so far.

In the International Laser Class Association (ILCA) 6 category, formerly the radial class,

Michael Tait was as high as sixth at one stage but had settled in eighth position by the end

of the third day.

Team mate Willum Leask was lying in the middle of the field after a disappointing start on

Sunday.

Forrest said: “Willum is getting more consistent results now and is back up to 10th. He had a

pretty decent day yesterday.

“Tuesday was very windy so it was very challenging, with 19 to 20 knots and peak gusts of

25 knots.

”Monday was pretty mental as well. But to be truthfully honest it gives everyone an

opportunity to find their right wind strength. We don’t mind 10-15 knots too much and there

are guys who are good in the light stuff as well.”

Forrest and his colleague Adrian Wishart are sailing in the ILCA 7 category (formerly the full

rig) and were in ninth and 18th places after the third day.

“It wasn’t too good at first,” he said. “But things have got a bit better and I’m slowly picking

my way through the fleet.

“I’m currently ninth which is nice, given the standard we are up against. Arthur Farley from

the Isle of Wight is part of the British squad. That’s some difference of breed but we feel that

can inspire you and keep you going.”

Farley was well ahead in the ILCA 7 after three days with only two points separating Josh

Metcalf and Alistair Dickson (Ynys Mon), Timothy Dunn (Isle of Man) and Harry White (Isle

of Wight) in positions two to five.

In the ICLA 6 class Oliver Mayo (Isle of Wight) was in a similar position, streaking away from

the rest of the field. Ines Maria Abreu Garcia from Menorca and Will Jackson of the Cayman

Islands was lying second equal.