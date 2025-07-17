In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Thursday, 17th July) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Shetland gets searing start to Island Games in Orkney. Catchup on all the action and photographs in an eight-page supplement.

• 6,000 tonne Fish Holm salmon farm is sent back to consultation.

• EXCLUSIVE: Islanders rubbish VisitScotland’s claim that Unst is “easy to reach”.

• ENERGY: Fallout after Labour ditches zonal energy idea.

• Climate change has brought Lerwick’s hottest July day in more than three decades — and more flies?

• Shetland falls under Russian attack in simulated “war game”.

• ARTS: Shetland’s first woman-empowered music and arts festival gathers steam.

• SPORT: Hear from walking football world champs, Forvik.