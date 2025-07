Empire Chinese Restaurant in Kirkwall. Image: Google Maps

A 44-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a disturbance near to where members of Team Shetland were staying for the island games.

The incident took place at around 7.40am this morning (Monday) at Whitechapel in Kirkwall down the same lane as the Empire Chinese Restaurant.

Some of the Team Shetland athletes are staying nearby.

Police confirmed a 24-year-old woman was arrested and inquiries were ongoing.