The Compass Centre appoints new managing director 

The Compass Centre has appointed Debbie Sangster as its new managing director.

Ms Sangster has over 14 years of experience across multiple sectors, most recently with the mental health

charity See Me Scotland based in Glasgow.

“I am delighted to be taking the helm at the Compass Centre and continuing to support the staff to deliver this valued service in the local community,” she said.

“I have visited Shetland many times and am looking forward to making my home here.”

The organisation said Ms Sangster was “well equipped” to lead the centre into a new chapter and would build on the “solid foundation” established by Linda Gray and Lisa Ward.

During the period Ms Gray and Ms Ward were leading the centre, the number of staff working at the organisation grew from two to nine.

The Compass Centre provides free, inclusive and confidential support and information to any non-perpetrating person of any gender aged 13+ in Shetland affected by sexual violence.

