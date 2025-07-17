News

The Compass Centre appoints new managing director 

Chloe Irvine July 17, 2025 0
The Compass Centre appoints new managing director 
Debbie Sangster, new managing director of The Compass Centre in Lerwick. 

The Compass Centre has appointed Debbie Sangster as its new managing director.

Ms Sangster has over 14 years of experience across multiple sectors, most recently with the mental health
charity See Me Scotland based in Glasgow.

“I am delighted to be taking the helm at the Compass Centre and continuing to support the staff to deliver this valued service in the local community,” she said.

“I have visited Shetland many times and am looking forward to making my home here.” 

The organisation said Ms Sangster was “well equipped” to lead the centre into a new chapter and would build on the “solid foundation” established by Linda Gray and Lisa Ward. 

During the period Ms Gray and Ms Ward were leading the centre, the number of staff working at the organisation grew from two to nine. 

The Compass Centre provides free, inclusive and confidential support and information to any non-perpetrating person of any gender aged 13+ in Shetland affected by sexual violence.

For further information or support, visit here

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.