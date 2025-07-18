Parliamentary motion celebrates success of games

Wendy Hatrick, Louise Parr, Lynsey Henderson and Emma Leask show off their silver medal after the team triathlon event on Sunday. Photo: Kevin Jones

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has lodged a parliamentary motion celebrating the success of the 2025 International Island Games.

The motion, supported by other island MPs including Torcuil Crichton of the Western Isles and Richard Quigley, who represents Isle of Wight West, recognises the thousands of visitors and participants in the games, the work of volunteers and the medal success of islands from across the UK.

Mr Carmichael said: “The island games have shown off Orkney at its absolute best. Quite apart from the efforts of the athletes themselves the sheer numbers of people volunteering to pitch in and help in big ways and small this week has been enormously inspiring.

“Massive credit has to go to those who have prepared for this week for the past months and years – both to the organisers in Orkney but also to those who have prepared and trained and done those little things that bring a team together and get them to where they need to be.

“Wherever people have travelled from to take part, they have brought a bit of their community with them and shared in something truly special. That is always worth celebrating.”