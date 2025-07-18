POLL: Should the UK voting age be lowered to 16? 

Proposals for 16-year-olds to be able to vote in the UK parliamentary elections have been put forward as part of a new government strategy.

Currently voters have to 18 to vote in the Westminster elections – although 16-year-olds have been able to vote in Scottish polls since 2016.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael has welcomed the move.

“Encouraging young people to take an interest in their future and their politics from an early age is a good thing,” he said.

The proposals are expected to benefit parties on the left of politics and have been broadly welcomed by the Greens, Labour, SNP and Lib Dems.

The Conservatives and Reform are against lowering the voting age.

Supporters have highlighted other life-changing decisions 16-year-olds can make, such as joining the military.

However, some opponents have suggested young people are not sufficiently interested in politics to make informed decisions.