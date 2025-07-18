Wildfire warning as fire service advises against barbecues

Shetland may be at risk of wildfire this weekend, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has warned.

An extreme risk of wildfire is in effect today (Friday) in areas across the east of the country and throughout Shetland.

By Saturday and Sunday, the main risk of wildfire will affect areas in and around Moray. The warning will remain in place until Monday.

People are asked to avoid the use of naked flames outdoors, including the use of barbecues.

Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land and wildlife – and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

The vast majority of wildfires are started by human behaviour and the SFRS is urging communities to avoid lighting fires and using naked flames while this warning is in place.

Group Commander Niall MacLennan is one of the SFRS wildfire tactical advisers.

“We know that people acting responsibly outdoors can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting,” he said.

“That’s why we’re urging people within these areas to absolutely avoid the use of naked flames, including barbecues, at this time.

“It only takes one spark to start a wildfire and things can get out of hand very, very quickly.

“Discarded cigarettes and unsupervised campfires pose a significant threat, so it’s vital to follow all safety advice when outdoors and to make sure you are familiar with the Scottish Outdoor Access Code at all times.”

Remote and rural communities, in particular, are impacted by wildfire.

Mr MacLennan added: “Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires – as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of air polluting gases into the atmosphere.”

The SFRS has an array of wildfire prevention and safety advice on its website.

You can learn more about the Scottish Outdoor Access Code online.



