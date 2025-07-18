Headlines News

Wildfire warning as fire service advises against barbecues

Shetland Times July 18, 2025 0
Wildfire warning as fire service advises against barbecues

Shetland may be at risk of wildfire this weekend, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has warned.

An extreme risk of wildfire is in effect today (Friday) in areas across the east of the country and throughout Shetland.

By Saturday and Sunday, the main risk of wildfire will affect areas in and around Moray. The warning will remain in place until Monday.

People are asked to avoid the use of naked flames outdoors, including the use of barbecues.

Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land and wildlife – and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

The vast majority of wildfires are started by human behaviour and the SFRS is urging communities to avoid lighting fires and using naked flames while this warning is in place.

Group Commander Niall MacLennan is one of the SFRS wildfire tactical advisers.

“We know that people acting responsibly outdoors can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting,” he said.

“That’s why we’re urging people within these areas to absolutely avoid the use of naked flames, including barbecues, at this time.

“It only takes one spark to start a wildfire and things can get out of hand very, very quickly.

“Discarded cigarettes and unsupervised campfires pose a significant threat, so it’s vital to follow all safety advice when outdoors and to make sure you are familiar with the Scottish Outdoor Access Code at all times.”

Remote and rural communities, in particular, are impacted by wildfire.

Mr MacLennan added: “Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires – as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of air polluting gases into the atmosphere.”

The SFRS has an array of wildfire prevention and safety advice on its website.

You can learn more about the Scottish Outdoor Access Code online.


TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

House fire in Lerwick
News

House fire in Lerwick

Emergency services have attended a fire in Lerwick this afternoon, with two people needing medical attention. Scottish Fire and Rescue said three appliances and two…

June 25, 2024 | 4.53pm
0
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.