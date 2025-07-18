Workshops to be held ahead of Slippit Festival 

Slippit's facilitators Lakota Clubb, Lisa Ward and Ashlea Tulloch.

Shetland’s first woman-empowered festival will take place next month, with free workshops aimed at empowering new voices in music and performance.

The Slippit Festival is turning up the volume this summer, with workshops aimed at aspiring musicians, performers and creatives of all experience levels.

Abilities can range from folk who have never played an instrument before to those who are trying to “find their voice” again.

The workshops will cover everything from live sound and starting a band to confidence-building, songwriting, photography and creative play.

Some of the workshops are exclusively for women, girls and gender non-conforming people.

The festival is designed to be all inclusive, with an emphasis on “making space for people who haven’t always had the chance to be heard”.

The sessions are intended to build confidence, help participants make connections and help under-represented voices grow louder in Shetland’s music scene.

Workshops are led by a variety of people, including Amanda Pearson, Stevie Hook, Lisa Ward, Lakota Clubb and Ashlea Tulloch, who are all dedicated to “nurturing creativity in safe, welcoming spaces”.

The workshops lead up to Slippit Festival itself, which takes place on Saturday 13th September.

Festival chairwoman Carina Newell said it was “genuinely inspiring” to see the workshops being offered by members of the Slippit team.

“It’s such a powerful example of what happens when facilitators reflect the audience,” she said.

“They help spark that belief in others that ‘people like me can do this’.

“It’s a real testament to the team’s commitment to creating a safe, welcoming space where they’re not only sharing skills but also modelling leadership and giving one hundred per cent to Slippit as a movement for change.”

Pearson and Hook’s workshop will take place on 2nd August – with a focus on the world of live sound.

The workshop is intended for people of all genders over the age of 13 with no previous musical experience required.

Later in the day the pair will host a workshop on how to start a band. This session also open to everyone over the age of 13.

The Learn to Play Again workshop will take place from 11am on Sunday 3rd August.

This workshop is exclusively for women, girls and other marginalised genders aged 16 and over.

Later that day, the Photography and the Female Form workshop will be held by isles photographer Lakota Clubb.

Those who attend this workshop are advised to bring whatever photographic tools they have, whether it be a smartphone or a professional camera.

This session is also open to women, girls and other marginalised genders over 16.

All of these workshops will be held again the following weekend, as well as a number of new ones.

On Saturday 9th August, a workshop on confidence and stage presence will take place between 2.30pm and 5pm for women, girls and other marginalised genders over 16.

This session will be held by isles singer and musician Lisa Ward with the aim of helping participants lock into their “inner rock star” by developing an onstage persona and learning voice projection.

The final workshop, Exploring Songwriting, will take place on Sunday 10th August from 2.30pm - with this session also hosted by Lisa Ward.

All of the workshops will be held at Staney Hill.

While the sessions are free, there are limited spaces, so booking is essential via Eventbrite.