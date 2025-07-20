Hill compares prison to ‘five week stay in penthouse suite’

Stuart Hill.

Stuart Hill has been released from prison, describing his incarceration as a “five week stay in a penthouse suite”.

The self-styled sovereignty campaigner was jailed for for three months in June after refusing to comply with an unpaid work order.

During his time at HMP Grampian Mr Hill wrote several letters to The Shetland Times on his sovereignty drive for Shetland.

Now, he has written another, in which he describes HMP Grampian as “His Majesty’s Pleasure Ground” -before providing a mock Trip Advisor review.

“I’ve just come back from a five-week stay in a penthouse suite with sea views at the renowned HMPG (His Majesty’s Pleasure Grounds) in Peterhead, Scotland,” says Mr Hill.

“Although it was recommended by the highest authorities, I think they probably need to update their inspection process before making further recommendations.”

In his “review”, the 82-year-old criticises the prison for its “very poor” room service.

The free travel service offered was “not exactly the height of comfort”, and the toaster only toasted on one side.

There was no wifi, says Mr Hill, and the minibar was never refilled.

Mr Hill said that, while the “room” did have a kettle, there were no tea, coffee or biscuits.

“There seemed to be no means to get out and about and enjoy the local amenities,” he said.

“In short, it was more akin to a prison than a hotel.”

Mr Hill, of Cunningsburgh, has persistently claimed the Crown has no authority over Shetland, which he says is not legally part of Scotland or the UK.

In June he was ordered to complete 75 hours of unpaid work after he refused to pay an outstanding fine issued at Kirkwall Sheriff Court in 2017.

But he was imprisoned after refusing to sign court documents or comply with the order.

Concluding his review, Mr Hill states: “I predict that this establishment will lose its popularity rating unless it gets its house in order”.