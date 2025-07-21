Sumburgh Head will be closed to traffic during essential roadworks

Sumburgh Head Lighthouse.

Vehicles will be unable to access Sumburgh Head during a road closure tomorrow (Tuesday).

The SIC has warned motorists the A970 will be closed to all traffic at Grutness from 10am-5pm.

The closure is to allow work to lay a duct underneath the road before resurfacing work.

Local property owners have been informed.

“Shetland Islands Council would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these essential works,” the SIC said in a statement.