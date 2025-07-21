News

July 21, 2025 0
Woman enters no plea to attempted murder charge 
Empire Chinese Restaurant in Kirkwall. Image: Google Maps

A woman has been charged with attempted murder – with the incident alleged to have taken place close to where members of Team Shetland had been staying during the island games. 

It happened at around 7.40am on Thursday near the Empire Chinese Restaurant at Whitechapel in Kirkwall.

Jasmine Campbell Scott-Howells, 24, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, when she made no plea.

She has been charged with assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.

Scott-Howells made no plea and was released on bail while the case was committed for further examination. 

Meanwhile, police confirmed a 44-year old man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. 

