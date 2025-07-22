Consultation launches for new NorthLink contract 

Public consultation on the next iteration of the Northern Isles Ferry Services (NIFS4) contract is now open.

The consultation will run for 12 weeks, inviting island communities, businesses and stakeholders to have their say on the future of the lifeline ferry service.

Public engagement events will take place later this year and a dedicated website has been launched to provide updates on the contract’s development.

The consultation asks questions on key issues such as capacity and demand – as well as the often discussed topic of accommodation, including pods.

It also asks whether people would support a late cancellation fee for pre-booked tickets, in order to incentivise customers to cancel bookings with reasonable notice so that spaces can be made available to others.

Scottish government connectivity minister Jim Fairlie said: ”I am pleased to open this public consultation on the future of the Northern Isles Ferry Services contract, as direct engagement with those who rely on the service will be an essential part of developing the next generation of contract.

“Our aim for NIFS4 is not only to deliver a service that meets current needs, but one that is fit for the future. Alongside the proposed vessel replacement programme set out in the Islands Connectivity Plan, this will help ensure these ferry services are reliable and resilient for years to come.

“We recognise the importance of these ferry routes and this consultation will allow our stakeholders to share their views to inform the future specification for these services.

“I would strongly encourage everyone with an interest to take part in the consultation and help us ensure that these lifeline connections continue to deliver for our island communities.”

