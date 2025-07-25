Fifteen mile diversion to remain in place as road’s reopening proved ‘impossible’

The road closure.

A road closure which necessitated a 15 mile diversion has been extended.

The SIC began work to replace safety barriers on the B9071 at Garderhouse on 14th July – and had hoped to reopen to the road today (Friday) before resuming work on 11th August.

However, the council has now said that the closure will continue throughout as the temporary reopening proved to be “impossible”.

“The council’s roads service would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the SIC said.

The work is scheduled to finish on 26th September.

During the closure, a 15 mile diversion remains in place via the B9071, A971, the unclassified C306 and the B9071 again.