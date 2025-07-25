Lerwick shop for sale after 70 years under family ownership

Universal Stores.

A much-loved sweet and flower shop has been advertised for sale after 70 years under family ownership.

Universal Stores announced on Facebook it was “time for a change and a new chapter”.

“We are so excited for this new adventure,” the owners said.

“We love our peerie shop, we have made so many happy memories and good friends.”

The shop, which is spread across two floors in Lerwick’s Commercial Street, is described as being a “favourite with locals for generations”.

It has had an Interflora membership since 1965 and boasts a large, loyal customer base.

“It’s a busy shop with lots of potential for further development,” the owners said.

“Whether continuing the current offering or creating something new, it’s a rare opportunity to own a piece of Lerwick history.”

“With Christmas not that far away, now is the perfect time to take it on and make the most of the busiest season of the year.”

The current owners said they were beginning an “exciting new life adventure” – and hoped to pass the baton to someone who’ll love the business as much as they have.