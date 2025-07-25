POLL: Should late cancellation fees be charged for NorthLink bookings?

NorthLink Ferries.

Public consultation on the next iteration of the Northern Isles Ferry Services contract has launched.

Island communities, businesses and stakeholders have been invited to have their say on the future of the lifeline ferry service.

Among the questions Transport Scotland asks in the consultation is on whether people agree with the idea to implement a late cancellation fee for pre-booked tickets, in order to incentivise customers to cancel bookings with reasonable notice so that spaces can be made available to others?

What do you think? Take part in our poll and let us know.

Visit the Transport Scotland website to take part in the full consultation.